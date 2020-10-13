Arlen Ray Peacock

1932 ~ 2020

Arlen Ray Peacock loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on October 10, 2020.

Arlen was born on August 7, 1932, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the oldest son of five children in the family of James Ronald Peacock, Sr. and Blanche Esther Eliason. He graduated from South High School and attended the University of Utah and graduated from Radio Electronics Institute.

Arlen married Mary Ruth Clark on March 13th (Friday) 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were the proud parents of Craig, Kurt, Brent and Kyle. They created wonderful memories through numerous family trips and outings making sure each member of the family had special times together, fishing, hunting, camping, playing golf together and coaching the boys in little league.

He enjoyed his grandchildren Mark, Wade, Kyle, Erica and Cameron and great grandchildren; Sawyer, Chloe, Jackson, Daphnie, Finley, Katherine, Colin, Hagen, Oliver, Scarlett and Violet.

Prior to raising a family Arlen was very active in sports; pitching for the South High Cubs who won the State Baseball Championship in 1950 and being signed with the New York Yankees farm team in Boise, Idaho and pitched for the Thomasville Tomcats in the Georgia/Florida League.

Returning home he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War (1952-1954). He was stationed in Mannheim Germany for two years in a heavy tank battalion and served as the Company Clerk.

He was employed by the Newspaper Agency as the City Manager and retired in 1993. He also worked as a Surgical Technician at the L.D.S Hospital for thirteen years. Arlen served on the Newspaper Employees Credit Union Board of Directors and was the Chairman for 27 years.

Having lived between Nibley Park GC and Forest Dale GC, he spent many summer days caddying and shagging balls through which he found a real love for the game of golf. Arlen played in many golf tournaments. He was a runner-up in the State Amateur in 1967 and winning the State Am in 1972 and 1977. Winning the State Am in 1977 gave Arlen an opportunity to golf with Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus and play in an exhibition on August 5, 1977 at the Salt Lake Country Club. Even into this late 70's Arlen could shoot his age on a regular basis and even have some sub-par rounds on occasion. He served on the Board of Directors for the Utah Golf Association for nine years and served as President for two of those years. Arlen was inducted into the Utah Golf Hall of Fame in 2002.

Arlen has been a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in many callings including Bishop and High Council.

A family viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary at 3401 Highland Drive with a graveside service following at 11:00 a.m. Masks will be required.



