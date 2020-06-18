I am so sorry to hear of Arlenes passing. I had not known that she hasnt been doing well. Arlene was one of the kindest people Ive ever known. She befriended our family from the very time we moved into the ward. Bills work schedule prevented his church attendance most weeks. At the time, I had 5 little girls under 6,+ our son, age 10, and I had my hands so full, especially at Sacrament meeting. She asked her girls to help me each week with my little girls, and oh boy, did that ever help ❣

This feeling of love & friendship has continued & grown ever since that day in 1970. She was one of the few people with whom I always felt comfortable in being able to cry on her shoulder, literally; and over the years, I have, many times. I loved her so dearly. She was my friend & my example. I will very dearly miss her.

I pray that all of her loved ones will be blessed with comfort and peace.

Jewel Berg

