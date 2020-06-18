I am so sorry to hear of Arlenes passing. I had not known that she hasnt been doing well. Arlene was one of the kindest people Ive ever known. She befriended our family from the very time we moved into the ward. Bills work schedule prevented his church attendance most weeks. At the time, I had 5 little girls under 6,+ our son, age 10, and I had my hands so full, especially at Sacrament meeting. She asked her girls to help me each week with my little girls, and oh boy, did that ever help ❣
This feeling of love & friendship has continued & grown ever since that day in 1970. She was one of the few people with whom I always felt comfortable in being able to cry on her shoulder, literally; and over the years, I have, many times. I loved her so dearly. She was my friend & my example. I will very dearly miss her.
I pray that all of her loved ones will be blessed with comfort and peace.
Arlene Barnett Rigby
1932 ~ 2020
On Monday, June 15, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Arlene Barnett Rigby, age 88, returned to her heavenly home.
She was born January 5, 1932 in Nephi, Utah to Owen Lee and Genevieve Colvin Barnett. She graduated from BYU in June of 1953 and married her eternal sweetheart, Ralph Eugene Rigby, in the Salt Lake Temple on November 25, 1953. An amazing and truly selfless person, Arlene spent her life serving her family and others, always putting them first. She loved the Savior and His teachings. We rejoice in her example of service and endurance to the end in righteousness. Her lifelong service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints included numerous callings, each of which she responded to and fulfilled with her whole heart. She had an abiding love for music and teaching, both of which she used to brighten lives and lift those around her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ralph, her parents, three brothers, two sisters, and a granddaughter. She is survived by her seven children, Susan Michael; Alan Rigby; Colleen Hodges; Karen (David) Morris; Caralee (Rick) Marsh; Janene (John) Petersen; Ane Marie (Dallas) Clark; her sister Mary Linnell; 30 grandchildren, and 50 great-grandchildren.
We deeply regret and offer our most sincere apologies to all the family, dear neighbors, and friends who have known and loved our sweet mother over the years, that, with the current COVID-19 limitations, there will not be a viewing and the graveside funeral service will be for family only. We greatly appreciate and thank you for understanding. We will miss the opportunity to personally express to each and every one of you, our profound love and gratitude for all your kindness and the concern shown for her and our family. We are sincerely grateful to Intermountain Homecare & Hospice for their attentive care.
We invite any who wish to do so, to submit your memories, special stories about Arlene, and experiences with Arlene here (www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com)
In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting a donation to your favorite cause. Thank you for your love.
1932 ~ 2020
On Monday, June 15, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Arlene Barnett Rigby, age 88, returned to her heavenly home.
She was born January 5, 1932 in Nephi, Utah to Owen Lee and Genevieve Colvin Barnett. She graduated from BYU in June of 1953 and married her eternal sweetheart, Ralph Eugene Rigby, in the Salt Lake Temple on November 25, 1953. An amazing and truly selfless person, Arlene spent her life serving her family and others, always putting them first. She loved the Savior and His teachings. We rejoice in her example of service and endurance to the end in righteousness. Her lifelong service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints included numerous callings, each of which she responded to and fulfilled with her whole heart. She had an abiding love for music and teaching, both of which she used to brighten lives and lift those around her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ralph, her parents, three brothers, two sisters, and a granddaughter. She is survived by her seven children, Susan Michael; Alan Rigby; Colleen Hodges; Karen (David) Morris; Caralee (Rick) Marsh; Janene (John) Petersen; Ane Marie (Dallas) Clark; her sister Mary Linnell; 30 grandchildren, and 50 great-grandchildren.
We deeply regret and offer our most sincere apologies to all the family, dear neighbors, and friends who have known and loved our sweet mother over the years, that, with the current COVID-19 limitations, there will not be a viewing and the graveside funeral service will be for family only. We greatly appreciate and thank you for understanding. We will miss the opportunity to personally express to each and every one of you, our profound love and gratitude for all your kindness and the concern shown for her and our family. We are sincerely grateful to Intermountain Homecare & Hospice for their attentive care.
We invite any who wish to do so, to submit your memories, special stories about Arlene, and experiences with Arlene here (www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com)
In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting a donation to your favorite cause. Thank you for your love.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.