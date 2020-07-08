Arlene LaRue Colton

1930 ~ 2020

Arlene was born on November 9, 1930, in Bancroft, Idaho to Judson Wilford Welch and Alice Pearl Tomlinson. She died peacefully in her sleep on July 2, 2020, of causes incident to age.

She briefly attended LDS Business College, then subsequently spent 40 years in various accounts receivable positions. After retirement, she spent the next 25 years as a Foster Grandparent for Salt Lake County Aging Services.

Arlene had a selfless commitment to her family throughout her lifetime. She was an extremely resilient woman, overcoming many difficult obstacles over the years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Padjen, her grandson, Jared Soper, and her younger brother, Lynn. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, an older brother, Arlo, who died in infancy, and a younger brother, Rondo, who died in a tragic accident.

Graveside services will be held at Salt Lake City Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

Those attending please wear face masks due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.



