1/1
Arlene Larue Colton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene LaRue Colton
1930 ~ 2020
Arlene was born on November 9, 1930, in Bancroft, Idaho to Judson Wilford Welch and Alice Pearl Tomlinson. She died peacefully in her sleep on July 2, 2020, of causes incident to age.
She briefly attended LDS Business College, then subsequently spent 40 years in various accounts receivable positions. After retirement, she spent the next 25 years as a Foster Grandparent for Salt Lake County Aging Services.
Arlene had a selfless commitment to her family throughout her lifetime. She was an extremely resilient woman, overcoming many difficult obstacles over the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Padjen, her grandson, Jared Soper, and her younger brother, Lynn. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, an older brother, Arlo, who died in infancy, and a younger brother, Rondo, who died in a tragic accident.
Graveside services will be held at Salt Lake City Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm.
Those attending please wear face masks due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved