03/23/1936 ~ 02/01/2020
Kamas, UT-Arlene married Richard G. Wilde on 03/10/1955 in Coalville, UT. They made their home in Kamas. Together they built and ran Dick's Drive-Inn a local landmark, for over 20 years. She was strongly devoted to her family. She loved Kamas Valley and the people that lived in it.
Survived by: Debbie (Ron), Wayne (Geri), and John (Tami); two sisters, Inez Day and Betty Gillihan; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years and her parents.
Special thanks for those who helped in mom's last days.
Viewing will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home located at 105 East Center Street, Kamas. The graveside dedication will follow the viewing at the Marion Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 5, 2020