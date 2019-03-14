Arlene Pennock

1923 ~ 2019

Arlene Christensen Pennock born Nov. 5, 1923 to Heber and Ella Christensen died peacefully of natural causes on March 10, 2019.

She married Frank M. Pennock June 29, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Arlene loved to travel and visited several parts of the world. She and Frank loved to golf and were avid University of Utah fans. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions in her Wards and Stakes throughout her long life. She loved working with the young women of the Church. She had a sweet and gentle spirit and remained so until her death.

Arlene is preceded in death by her husband Frank, son Robert Pennock and 3 sisters. She is survived by daughter Linda Johannessen (David), son David Pennock (Joanne) and daughter MaryAnn Bruce (Gary).

Special thanks to Brooke Irving, Laura Lee Madsen, Mikyn Galpin for their dependable and loving care that allowed Arlene to stay in her home.

A family graveside service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Arlene's favorite charity, Huntsman Cancer Center.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary