Arlene Winkelman
1960 - 2020
Arlene Bennett Winkelman, our beloved wife, sister, mother, Maama, and friend passed away on August 13, 2020.
Born on May 2, 1960 to Robert Owen and V. Marie Bennett. She graduated from Highland High School and married her childhood sweetheart and best friend Richard Winkelman May 18, 1979.
Survived by husband Richard Winkelman, son Brock Winkelman, daughter Lauri (Jared) Andrus, sister Penny (Steve) Talbot, brother James Owen Bennett, sister-in-law Susie (Alan) Bird, many nieces and nephews, and her grandsons Grant, Grayson, and Gabriel Andrus. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Allen Bennett, and sisters Diane Bennett and Virginia Bennett.
A memorial visitation will be held Thursday August 20, 2020 6:00-8:00pm at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 East Bengal Blvd (7600 South).
Please visit cannonmortuary.com
to view the full obituary.