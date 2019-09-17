|
Arne Johan Skollingsberg
1945 ~ 2019
Arne Johan Skollingsberg, a wonderful and loving father, brother, and uncle began another journey September 14, 2019. Born in Norway June 26, 1945 to Olaf and Hjørdis Skollingsberg. Arne immigrated to the United States with his parents and younger sister in 1954. Served an LDS mission to Denmark. Arne honorably served his adopted country during the Vietnam War. Married Kathryn Child (later divorced) and from this union was born his son Davin, whom which he is so proud and loves deeply. Arne worked and retired from TV Specialists. He was a generous father, brother and uncle spending as much time with family as possible, celebrating birthdays and holidays, watching sporting and dance events. Arne loved the outdoors taking every opportunity to hike and fish the mountains and lakes of Utah. Survived by son Davin, sister Ellen (Deb), brother Roy (Susan), and several nieces and nephews.
Informal gathering will be held Thursday, September 19th from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, UT. Interment at 11:30 a.m. at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, UT.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org), or American Diabetes Association (Diabetes.org).
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019