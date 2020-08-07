Arnold Cloyd Talbot
Apr. 17, 1942 ~ Aug. 1, 2020
Oak City, UT-Arnold Cloyd Talbot, 78, passed away August 1, 2020. Born April 17, 1942 in Delta, Utah to Cloyd and Emma Twitchell Talbot, the youngest of 3 children. Grew up on the family farm in Oak City, enjoying every aspect of rural life. On the farm, he was in charge of driving the equipment and took pride in his duties. He could tell stories for hours about the "way life used to be." He graduated Delta High School in 1960. After high school, he served in the Central States Mission for the LDS Church, the same mission his father and brother served in.
Arnold attended Snow College, and then chose to attend Weber State University to be closer to his sweetheart, Leslie, whom he met by fate one day while riding his horse in Oak City. He graduated from Weber with a degree in elementary education, and later received his Masters degree from BYU. He married Leslie on December 17, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple and from that moment on, they were inseparable. Even after her passing on June 9, 2020 he couldn't stand being without the love of his life and followed her to heaven just 7 short weeks later.
Arnold began his teaching career as an elementary school teacher for a few years; before transferring to Union Middle School, where he finished out his 32-year career teaching math to middle schoolers. Numerous children have passed through his classroom and been influenced for good. There were countless times the family would be at a store somewhere and be recognized by one of his students. After dad retired, they moved back to the family home in Oak City where they would both stay until their deaths. Oak City always held a special place in their hearts. We are glad they could finish out their lives there.
Arnold is preceded in death by his wife: Leslie; his son: Terry; his parents and his siblings: Richard and LuOna. Survived by his children: Travis (Brooke) Talbot, Toni (Eric) Allred, Tyler (Lindsay) Talbot and Tina (Eric) Anderson; and 15 grandchildren.
Funeral: Saturday, August 8, 2:00 pm, at Oak City LDS Chapel, 35 E Center Street. Viewing: 12:30-1:40 pm, prior to service. Interment Oak City Cemetery. Online condolences at www.nicklemortuary.com