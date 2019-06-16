|
|
Arthur L. Carter
1938 - 2019
West Jordan. UT-Arthur L. Carter passed away at his home on June 12, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1938 in Nephi, UT, to James and Georgia Carter.
An evening viewing will take place Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at 2666 West, 7000 South, West Jordan, UT. Another viewing will take place Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM at the same location. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019