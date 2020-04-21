Home

Arthur Eugene (Gene) Burton

Arthur Eugene (Gene) Burton Obituary
1941 ~ 2020
Arthur Eugene (Gene) Burton, 78, passed away peacefully, April 17, 2020. Born in Salida, CO, December 31, 1941, and grew up in Alma, CO. He married Maudeen in the Manti Utah Temple, April 28, 1962. Gene had a long career painting mining and oil machinery at Boart Longyear. Survived by his wife and companion, Maudeen Warren Burton; children: Barbara Jean Burton, Kenneth Eugene Burton, Jodi Lyn (Todd) Watson, and Brian Erik Burton; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Cleo Kees and John Edgar Burton; sisters Mildred and Emily; and brothers Jack and Eddy. Because of the landscape of Covid-19, a small graveside service will be held at Elysian Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 21, 2020
