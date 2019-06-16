Arthur Eugine Meyer

1927 ~ 2019

Arthur Eugine Meyer passed away June 13, 2019 of complications from Parkinson's Disease. Art was born November 8, 1927 to Emil and Alice Meyer of Pawnee, Nebraska. They later moved to Farson, Wyoming where Art was raised.

He was a hard worker and never idle. He helped everyone. He couldn't pass anyone if they were stranded on the side of the road and he looked after the widows in his neighborhood. He married Virginia "Sally" Lowe April 21, 1947, later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Art was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after he was married and remained an active member. He and Virginia served a 2 year mission in the Ogden Temple while they were living in Lander, Wyoming.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Alice Meyer, brothers, Raymond, "Doc," Vern and Willard Meyer and his son Douglas Meyer. He is survived by his sister Lauretta Day, wife, Virginia "Sally" Meyer, daughter Lagena (Glen Fendley), son Boyd Meyer, son Craig Meyer, daughter Ranee (Ken Markus), daughter Pam Beebe and son Jason (Shaun) Meyer, 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held June 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment at Camp Williams. www.goffmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary