Arthur J. Kocherhans
Feb 29,1928 ~ Feb 7, 2020
Our beloved Arthur Johnson Kocherhans was born on Feb 29, 1928 in Lovell, Wyoming and died on February 7, 2020 in St George, Utah. His parents were Rupert and Verona Kocherhans. He was the second of 6 children. He loved horses, basketball, dirt bikes, racquetball, scouting and the great outdoors. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Mexico and Costa Rica. While on his mission, he met and later married Olena Marie Wood in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on Aug 29, 1950. They are the parents of 7 children.
Art loved his career as a State Farm Insurance agent and manager. Anyone who knew Art knew of his love for Father in Heaven and the Book of Mormon. His life was a witness of the truths of the gospel of Jesus Christ. His love for the Book of Mormon brought forth books and videos regarding the words and geography of the Book of Mormon. Art was a wonderful example of Christ like service and generosity.
After Marie's untimely death in 1987, Art met and married Ann Miller. They traveled the world together. Ann was an amazing support of Art's Book of Mormon studies and writings.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, four of his siblings, his first wife, two of his children and two grand children. He is survived by his wife Ann Kocherhans and 5 children - Lee Pratt (Dave), Tawni Lawrence (Casey), Tami Coons (Chris), Lance Kocherhans (Clint), Pam Wagley (Craig), 24 grand children, 58 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren. We thank our Father in Heaven for such a wonderful man.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020