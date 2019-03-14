Arthur Jackson Peck "Jack"

1922~2019

Sandy, UT-Arthur Jackson Peck, "Jack," 96, our Patriarch, slipped away into arms of heavenly loved ones on March 9th, 2019. Jack was the youngest of 8 children born to Fredrick Horton Peck and Elizabeth Rosetta Jackson. He grew up on Peck Row in Lake Breeze and graduated from West High School in 1939. In 1942 he met his Southern Belle, Thelma Mae Owen, while working as a machinist for Douglas Aircraft in Norwalk, California. Together they produced something in today's world that is remarkable - 76 years of marriage! Their marriage was an outstanding example of love and devotion to one another and to the six children they raised in the Salt Lake City and Holladay, Utah areas.

Jack served overseas for three years as a Sergeant with the Army Air Corps during World War II. He served in the North African and Italian theaters of action. It was with grateful pride he accepted the opportunity in 2015 to be a part of the Utah Honor Flight where he visited the World War II Memorial in Washington DC and was recognized for his service to our country.

After returning from the war, Jack worked as a maintenance foreman for Utah Power & Light Company, which led to a long career as a salesman and later Vice President of C.H. Spencer & Company serving the power plant industry. He was a big part of their success and was known for his integrity and hard work. His machinist past never left him, and it seemed as though he was always busy fixing things for others. There was always a project underway for someone.

At the age of 60, Jack retired, and he and Thelma moved to Seal Beach, California for twenty years of fun and sun. Together they traveled the highways and byways in their various motorhomes making lasting friendships along the way. When health and age slowed them down, they moved back to West Jordan, Utah where they could be closer to family and where they gained further treasured friendships with their neighbors in the Jordan Villa Condos and their Garden Cove Ward.

Jack was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many leadership responsibilities. He was a superior home teacher and touched the hearts and lives of countless individuals. His favorite calling, however, was being Bishop of the Holladay 11th Ward of the Holladay Stake. A born salesman, he loved to visit and never missed a chance to say "Hello" to others.

Jack is survived by his wife, Thelma, and four sons. A. Jackson Peck, Jr. (Marlene) Sandy, UT, Brent Owen Peck (Collette) Holladay, UT, Matthew Ray Peck (Sam) Taylorsville, UT, and Mark Ryan Peck (Marianne) Francis, UT. 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Charles "Chucky" David Peck and only daughter, Beverly Peck Mecham as well as son-in-law Harold Mont Mecham.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 15th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT. A funeral will be held Saturday, March 16th at the Garden Cove Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1945 West 9000 South, West Jordan, UT beginning at 11:00 am with a viewing held prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Condolences may be shared at www.memorialutah.com. Jack's family would like to thank the staff at Home Options, Sunrise Senior Living, and Bristol Home Health and Hospice for their tender and attentive care of Jack in the sunset of his life. Interment will be at Murray City Cemetery following the service, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah.



Published in Deseret News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary