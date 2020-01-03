|
|
1932 ~ 2019
Arthur Quayle Wood passed away peacefully surrounded by family the evening of December 31, 2019. He was born June 30, 1932, to Joseph Earl Wood and Zina Lenore Cannon Wood, the fourth of five children. Art lived a long and fulfilled life.
Art is survived by his beautiful wife of 68 years, Virginia and his sons Michael, Mark and Stephen. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Elizabeth Hydrick. Art and Virginia have 13 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.
Art loved Virginia with all his heart. His children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends also felt greatly loved by him!
Art loved to travel. He and Virginia traveled the world. They together explored Israel and the city of Jerusalem, visiting three times. They traveled the United States, especially the New England area where he and Virginia enjoyed exploring family history sites.
Art was a great joke teller. Everyone knew him by his wonderful sense of humor. Humor was one of the ways he bonded easily with others.
Art's life was focused on his joy of serving in God's kingdom. One of his favorite quotations was "It's not where you serve, but how you serve." During his many years of church activity, Art served as an Elder's Quorum President, High Councilor, Branch President, Bishop and missionary. It was simply part of Art's nature to serve and bless the lives of others. He will be missed by many.
The family is holding a viewing at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 4101 South 1925 East, Holladay, Utah on Friday, January 3 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the same location Saturday, January 4 at 11:00 am. Following the funeral, the grave will be dedicated at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. For full obituary please visit www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 3, 2020