Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Arva Peterson Drown


1930 - 2020
Arva Peterson Drown Obituary
1930 ~ 2020
Arva Peterson Drown, age 89, completed her journey here on earth and slipped peacefully into eternity on March 28, 2020.
Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother was born August 22, 1930 in Centerfield, Utah, to Ross and Ethel Peterson. She married Enno Nyle Drown on January 5, 1951, in the Manti Utah Temple. They made their loving home in Salt Lake City, Utah, and enjoyed 28 years together before Enno passed away in 1979. She spent the rest of her life on earth surrounded by family and friends, and especially loved traveling the world with her sisters. Arva was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints andenjoyed serving in many capacities. She was preceded in death by her husband Enno Nyle Drown and her oldest son Gregory Lynn Drown. She is survived by her son Ross Nyle Drown, her daughters Kim Drown Barry and Karen Drown Bennett, and many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. A celebration of life will be held in her honor in August 2020.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 2, 2020
