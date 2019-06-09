Arvie James

Johnstun

1934 ~ 2019

Riverton, UT-Our loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Jim Johnstun passed away June 7th at his home. He was born December 22, 1934 to LaVell and Laura Johnstun in California. He was raised in Winnemucca, Nevada, then moved to Midvale, Utah. He served in the Navy at age 17 and was a Korean War Veteran. He married Alice Wald on December 29, 1956 and raised his family in Midvale. He was a machinist and worked for Eimco, Hercules, and Kennecott.

He is survived by wife, Alice; sister, Ruth Saunders Ballard; sister-in-law, Shirleen Johnstun; daughters, Kelly (Jay Butterfield), Kristy (Phil Holmes); sons, Tony, Bob (Ken); nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Robert, Dick, Owen; sisters, Betty Louise, Betty Aloha; daughter, Kim; grandson, Ben and great grandson, Branson.

Viewing will be June 11th from 5 to 7 PM at Larkin Mortuary Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South.

Funeral Mass on June 12th at 10 AM at Larkin Mortuary Riverton. For full obituary please go to www.larkinmortuary.com.

"A man who works with his hands is a laborer; a man who works with his hands and his brain is a craftsman; but a man who works with his hands, his brain and his heart is an artist." Louis Nizer



Published in Deseret News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary