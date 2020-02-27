|
|
Asael Benjamin Griffiths
April 5, 1926 ~ February 24, 2020
Asael Benjamin Griffiths, age (93), passed away at the Sunridge Assisted Living Center in Roy, Utah February 24, 2020. He was born on April 5, 1926 at the family home in Clarkston, Utah to Andrew Heggie Griffiths and Lydia Adline Godfrey. He attended school in Clarkston Elementary and graduated from North Cache High School in 1944. He married Pauline Barton March 6, 1946 in Vancouver, Washington while serving in the US Navy during WW II. He served as an electrician in the Navy from Sept 13, 1944 – June 29, 1946. After leaving the Navy they moved back home to Clarkston, Utah. Later they moved to Trenton, Utah, Powers, Oregon and Ogden, Utah and settling in Washington Terrace where they lived since 1952. He retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1982 after 34 years of service.
Asael and Pauline Griffiths were sealed on August 3, 1948 in the Logan LDS Temple. They were blessed with 6 children, 24 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He enjoyed gardening, running, camping and spending time with the Iron Horse Motorcycle Club. He had a green thumb and grew beautiful roses and many varieties of gladiolas he shared with neighbors and often provided for the chapel on Sunday mornings and sold some to the local floral shops.
Asael was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter Day Saints where he served in many callings. He was called to serve as the Bishop in the Washington Terrace 7th Ward and in the Washington Terrace 11th Ward. He was a High Priest Group Leader, Sunday School Superindendent, and served as counselor in two different Bishoprics. He also served as a member of the Stake High Council. He served 3 missions for the Church with his wife Pauline in Australia (1983-1985), Phillipines (1992-1994) and Boston, Massachusetts (1995-1996). He was also a temple ordinance worker. He often shared his testimony of the gospel with his family and grandchildren and taught them the importance of reading the Book of Mormon. He loved family reunions with his children and grandchildren as well as gathering with his own siblings where he always had interesting stories of his life to share.
He leaves behind his sweetheart Pauline of 74 years and their 6 children and spouses: Paula Marie Taylor (Bill), Roy Ben Griffiths (Susan), Andrew David Griffiths, Matthew Keith Griffiths, Dolores Wehner (Jamie), Ben Carl Griffiths (JoAnn) and siblings: Theo Griffiths Buttars, Phyllis Griffiths Griffin Mortenson and Veda Griffiths Hadley (sisters) and Alton DeMarr Griffiths (brother) Ivean Hanson Griffiths (sister-in-law).
Asael was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Adline, brothers Lowell Andrew Griffiths, Weldon John Griffiths; sisters, Lydia Adline Griffiths Benson, Nettie VaLoice Griffiths and Sadie Kathleen Griffiths Hatch; brother-in-laws- Emory Neal Benson, Lee Buttars, Earl C. Hatch, Dale Hadley, Halvey Edwin Griffin and Harvey Mortenson and sister-in-laws Helen Clark Griffiths and Marilyn Frank Griffiths and daughter-in-law JoAnn K. Griffiths.
The family would like to thank the caretakers at the Sunridge Assisted Living Center as well as the Envision Hospice caretakers for the compassionate loving care they provided to Asael for the past several weeks.
The family suggest rather than flowers to donate to the Church Missionary Fund and the Humanitarian Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Washington Terrace 8th Ward LDS chapel (350 W. 5100 S.) Washington Terrace. A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6 – 8 pm and 9:30 -10:30 AM at the church. Burial will be held at the Clarkston Cemetery following the services approximately 2:30 pm.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 27, 2020