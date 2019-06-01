Woods Cross, UT-Asher Thomas Melum, age 15, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of May 28th from a tragic bicycle accident. Asher was born on February 1st, 2004 in Layton, Utah and lived and played in Woods Cross, Utah.

Asher loved hanging out with his friends, playing video games, and playing his favorite sport Lacrosse.

He was an attackman on the Woods Cross High School Lacrosse team where he developed his playing skills but also many friendships.

He loved music and although he wouldn't sing in church, he certainly would give us a concert while singing in the shower.

He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to duck hunt with his Dad, Grandpa, and cousins. He loved paddle boarding, hiking with his family, and mountain biking with his Dad in Hurricane Utah. He also took part in many spirited card games and board game matches while gathered around the kitchen table with his family on Sunday evenings.

From the time Asher was a toddler and throughout his short life, Asher loved to give big sincere hugs. He would never go to bed without a round of hugs whether you wanted one or not. Every hug is certainly cherished, and we will miss the ones we had yet to receive.

Asher was the Teachers Quorum president in the Woods Cross Ilth ward. He did his very best to fulfill his calling and he loved those that he served and those that he served with. He died with a strong testimony of Our Savior Jesus Christ and the Plan of Salvation. He tried to love and serve as Jesus does. We know that he will continue serving the Lord on the other side of the veil.

Most of all Asher loves his family. He truly enjoyed the time he spent with them. He leaves behind his parents, Justin and Amber Melum, his sisters, Grace and Gwyneth Melum, Grandparents, Don and Brenda Melum and Ken and Leslie Gubler, many Aunts and Uncles, and many Cousins, his 2 Great Danes, Samantha and Bridger, and many, many friends.

He is loved beyond words and will be sorely missed. We love you Asher!

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at the LDS Stake Center, 2064 South 800 West, Woods Cross, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm, Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah, and at the church Monday from 9:30-10:15 am prior to services. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary