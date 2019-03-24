01/27/1976 - 01/04/2019

Our sweet Ashlee passed away on January 4, 2019 at the age of 42, after a life long battle with cancer. Ashlee was born on January 27th 1976 in Salt Lake City Utah to Jeffery R. Thompson and Kathleen Murray. Ashlee graduated high school from Wood Cross High School in Bountiful Utah.

Ashlee was a true friend to everyone she met. She was the most accepting, loving and forgiving person ever. She enjoyed country music (especially Reba), her favorite animal was a wolf, her favorite color was purple, she collected porcelain dolls, Disney Movies and never missed a chance to go shopping.

Ashlee enjoyed traveling, going on river trips down the Colorado and Salmon Rivers, house boat trips on Lake Powell and trips to Mexico with family. Ashlee worked several different jobs, one of her favorites was in Day Care working and tending to young children.

Ashlee is survived by Dad, Jeff (Dorene) Thompson, sister Alicia and brother's Coy and Drew Wheeler, Mathew Murray as-well as many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins whom she made many wonderful memories with throughout her life time.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 26th 2019 at 11:00, preceded by a visitation and along with a viewing of her extraordinary Grand Father Floyd Thompson Jr. from 9:00 - 10:45 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy Utah. Online condolences: www.larkincares.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary