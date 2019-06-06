Services Viewing 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Cottonwood Heights LDS Stake Center 6890 S Whitmore Way Cottonwood Heights , UT View Map Send Flowers Funeral 1:00 PM Hillcrest High School 7350 S 900 E Midvale , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ashtyn Poulsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ashtyn Susan Poulsen

2000 ~ 2019

Ashtyn Susan Poulsen was born November 25th, 2000 and passed away June 3rd, 2019 at the young age of 18 from kidney and lung complications related to cancer treatment. In six years she beat Acute Undifferentiated Leukemia three times and received three bone marrow transplants while never losing faith, hope, and optimism.

It is impossible to summarize Ashtyn's extraordinary mortal life due to the far reaching impact she had on the world. She had the brightest light, the most compassionate heart, and an intense desire to bring peace and hope to everyone.

When Ashtyn was first diagnosed with leukemia at twelve years old, she knew that divine healing came from the power of prayer, a positive attitude, and modern medicine. She never lost her trust in God and had a personal relationship with our Savior Jesus Christ. She relied on and loved her healthcare team at Primary Children's Hospital and Seattle Children's Hospital. She was extremely grateful for her doctors and nurses throughout her treatment and made them her lifelong friends. Ashtyn always had a calm demeanor and handled her hardships with grace no matter how difficult.

For the first three years after diagnosis, Ashtyn was cancer free and thriving with her brand new bone marrow donated by her courageous older brother Chandler. She cherished being a healthy teenager and was outgoing and fun and vibrant! She loved being involved with the student body at Brighton High School and traveling with her family; was a true BYU fan and a lover of all babies and children; enjoyed visiting patients and staff at Primary Children's Hospital, going to Camp Hobé.

Ashtyn knew how to truly live with purpose and love whole heartedly. Everyone was naturally drawn to her grateful and kind spirit. She wanted so badly to live a long full life of serving others and had hoped to become a pediatric oncology nurse. Although each relapse proved more difficult, her faith and purpose became stronger. The Prophet of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Russell M. Nelson, made a surprise visit to her hospital room one week before her passing to meet this remarkable young woman he called, "my hero." President Nelson's blessings of comfort for both Ashtyn and her mom helped provide the spiritual comfort they needed as they processed the difficult news that Ashtyn's organs were too damaged to sustain her through this life. She handled this disappointing news with faith and grace. Ashtyn was not afraid to die; she was only afraid of missing out on time with her most prized earthly and eternal treasures, her family.

Ashtyn had a beautiful relationship with her mom, who rarely left her side over the past few years of her life. They were like mother-daughter twins that could read each other's thoughts just by a single expression. As long as they were together, especially with her dad, sister, two brothers and their two dogs all squished together in her hospital room, she felt at peace.

She left this world wanting nothing more than to serve the people she loved and have a chance to make an impact. She spent the last of her days reassuring her family that she would be watching over them and be ever present especially during Disneyland trips. Ashtyn leaves behind her best friend, mother and hospital roomie Suzanne; her loving and supportive father Jason (Natalie); and the lead supporters in Ashtyn's Army, her siblings Chandler, Morgan, and Ethan.

"I have never seen the atonement involved so much in my entire life than I have in just this past year. And I'm not just talking about forgiveness. I'm talking about HOPE. I'm talking about the fact that Christ really knows us. That when we feel so completely alone, we truly never are. That every 'no' is going to lead you to a better 'yes'." - Ashtyn Poulsen, 2018

VIEWING:

Friday June 7th from 4-9 p.m.

Cottonwood Heights LDS Stake Center

6890 S Whitmore Way

Cottonwood Heights UT 84121

FUNERAL:

Saturday June 8th at 1:00 p.m.

Hillcrest High School

7350 S 900 E

Midvale UT 84047

GRAVESIDE SERVICES:

Memorial Mountain View Mortuary

3115 Bengal Blvd

Cottonwood Heights UT 84121

*In lieu of flowers please register for the Millie's Princess Run held on June 15th for our princess Ashtyn.

http://milliesprincessfoundation.org

