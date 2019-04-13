|
|
1947 ~ 2019
April 8th, 2019 Brought great rejoicing in heaven as Astrid was reunited with family members who welcomed her home.
She was 72
Astrid passed after a long battle with multiple health issues. She was born in Bergen, Norway 15th January 1947 to Lars Magnus and Mary Johansen Aase. She was 2nd of 4 girls. The family moved to Salt Lake City Utah in 1950. She married Russell Druce 1st September 1967 in Salt Lake City Utah. She is survived by her husband, sister Carol Aase,1 granddaughter, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sisters Anny May and Mary Joan, step daughter Kimberly, granddaughter Rashelle and great grandson Zaven. Graduated from Granite High School Salt lake City Utah. Was a Tribune Circulation District Manager. A Celebration of life Service will be held 27th April 2019 at 12:00 PM at Ridgedale Ward 3400 South 1100 East Salt Lake City Utah. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Humane Society of Utah would be appreciated.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019