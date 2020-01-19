|
|
1920 ~ 2020
Athelia Sears Tanner, age 99, passed away on January 16, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1920 in Bountiful, Utah, and grew up in Salt Lake City. She married William Coats (Bill) Tanner Jr. on February 14, 1942. They had 13 children and lived most of their married life in South Pasadena, California. Athelia loved life, learning, and the Lord and taught her children to do the same. She faced life's challenges with good cheer and encouraged others to do so as well. She always said, "Make it a great day!" She made it a great life.
Athelia was preceded in death by her husband, eight siblings, and her parents: Athelia Viola Call and William Gailey Sears. She is survived by her sister, Lucille Sears Hofmann. Her direct descendants include 13 children-Roberta (Ray) Graham, Athelia (Ken) Woolley, Terri (Jim) Mitchell, William C. Tanner, III (Susan), John (Susan) Tanner, Richard (Shawn) Tanner, Mark (Ann) Tanner, Claralyn (Ross) Palfreyman, Kaye (Guy) Whitworth, Daken (Carolee) Tanner, Scott (Julie) Tanner, Janet (Ken) Perry, Bryan (Renae) Tanner, and 78 grandchildren, 191 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
A "Funeral Visitation" will be held on Friday January 24, 6-8 pm at the Radisson Hotel, 215 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. Family and friends are invited.
Funeral services will be held Saturday morning, 10:30-noon, January 25th at the Bountiful East Stake Center 650 E 2150 S, Bountiful, UT with visitation beforehand from 8:30-10:00 am. Interment will be at the SLC Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to BYU-Hawaii's IWORK program to support students from Samoa, where her father served three missions. (https://ldsp-pay.ldschurch.org/donations/byu-hawaii?funds=30208039)
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020