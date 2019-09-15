|
|
Audine Mitchell Rogerson
12/11/1924 - 09/10/2019
Audine Mitchell Rogerson, 94, passed from this life on 10 September 2019. She was born on 11 December 1924, to John Sprouse Mitchell and Olive Lee Moore Mitchell, in Parowan, Utah. Her brothers were Gerald M. Mitchell, Frazer M. Mitchell, J. Preston Mitchell, and James C. Mitchell. Her sister is Vanda Lee Oldroyd. Mom loved growing up in Parowan and made many good friends there and everywhere she lived. Mom graduated Parowan High in a combined senior class near the end of WWII. She married Harold A. Rogerson on 1 November 1945. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Mom supported Dad throughout their marriage. Much of their married life Dad was involved in training and racing thoroughbred horses. They both worked long hours in the food services industry. They worked many summers at the Utah Park's concessions (Zion, Bryce, Cedar Breaks) and owned and operated the Parowan Cafe for 5 years. While the work was very hard, they tackled it as a team. They lived briefly in Payson, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City, and finally settled in Parowan for 15 years. They then moved to Provo in 1964. Mom worked for several years at the Franklin Elementary School lunch room. She lived a humble life of quiet compassionate service to others. They raised 7 children: John (Holly) of Provo; Gayle (Steve, deceased) Tingey of Provo; Jim (Renee) of Chandler, AZ; Rod (Lori) of Orem; Karla of Bountiful; Scott of Springville; and Mont of Salt Lake City. Audine was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and her husband. She is survived by her children, her cat, and her sister, Vanda Oldroyd. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all her relatives and friends who knew and loved her.
Audine's family expresses special thanks to the dedicated workers at Cove Point Assisted Living, Covington Senior Living, and Encompass Hospice. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., 16 September 2019 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, UT. Friends may call at the mortuary from 9:30-10:50 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 15, 2019