Audra Langton
1934 - 2020
Audra Wunderly
Langton
1934-2020
Audra Wunderly Langton, 86, passed away October 4, 2020 in her home after a short battle with brain cancer. She was born September 22, 1934 in Salt Lake City to Rudolph and Julia Wunderly. She was the third of six children: Marleen, Laurence, Evard, LeeAnna, and Rey.
Audra married her sweetheart Hal on November 1, 1956 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He passed away in 1960 from complications with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. After his passing she served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Atlanta Central States mission. On March 21, 1963 she married Irvin A. Langton. She became an instant mother to his four children and together they had two of their own. Irvin passed away June 15, 1997. Since his passing Audra has spent countless hours helping others and always making time for her family. She worked graveyard shifts in order to be around during the day. She finally decided to retire at the age of 85 and with all the free time on her hands she made the most of it. She tried to travel as much as possible with some of her favorite trips taking her on the Amtrak train.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Marleen, and children Evon and Arnold. Audra is survived by her siblings, four children, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in her honor on October 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Services are provided by Larkin Mortuary.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

October 8, 2020
Audra was my Visiting Teacher for many years. She never missed coming over for a visit. I loved her great smile and her friendship. I also worked at Wal-Mart so I would see her as she was going home, I was coming. She always had a smile and a friendly greeting. She was loved out at Wal-Mart and in the ward. I will really miss this sweet Christ like friend. To her family she was the greatest friend. May your memories of this sweet lady always be close to your heart. Love Phyllis Patterson

Phyllis Patterson
Friend
