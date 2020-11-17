Audra Marlene Wayman
1933 - 2020
On Saturday November 14, 2020, Audra Marlene Wayman, our beautiful and courageous mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt passed away at the age of 87. Audra was born on August 19, 1933 in Mountain View Wyoming to Willard and Veda Mikesell. Sealed for eternity to Lloydell Wayman June 21, 1957 in the Logan Temple. Together they raised four sons and one daughter. Audra was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life and one of her fondest joys was serving as a receptionist in the Jordan River Temple for 20 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Veda, sister Lois, husband Lloydell, son Randy and grandson Chad. She is survived by her sons Bruce (Myrna), Michael, Kevin (Alli), daughter Heidi, 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, her brother Eldon (Moana) and nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express the deepest gratitude to Natalie, Brigitte, and Cassidee her hospice caregivers.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday November 19, 2020 at the Fairoaks Ward Chapel, 586 East 8400 South. where friends may call one hour prior to services. Due to covid restrictions the family kindly asks anyone attending the viewing to please wear a mask. Interment will be at Lakehills Memorial Park 10055 South State Street.
Services will be able to view on Facebook live from a link on obituary at www.jenkins-soffe.com