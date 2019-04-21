Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Audrey May Baker-Thornton


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey May
Baker-Thornton
1927 ~ 2019
Audrey May Baker-Thornton passed away April, 20, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1927 in Leeds, Yorkshire, England to Florence May Simister and John Tom Stead.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning at 2PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.) in Sandy. A visitation will be held at the mortuary Wednesday night from 6-8PM, as well as prior to services beginning at 12:45PM. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For full obituary and to share memories, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 21, 2019
