Audry Crane

1938 ~ 2019

Audry Treva Thayne Crane, age 81, died peacefully at her home in South Jordan, Utah on April 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Audry was born April 5, 1938 in Arcadia, Utah at the home of her Uncle Dave and Aunt Olive.

She was raised on the family farm in Mountain Home, Utah with 5 older brothers and 5 older sisters. When she was 14 the family moved to South Jordan, Utah. Audry graduated from Jordan High School and married Marshall Warlough Crane on September 6, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. Audry graduated from nursing school and worked for Dr. Harold Young for 14 years at his practice in Midvale, Utah. She also worked for Jordan School District as a Teachers Aid. Audry was a compassionate and loving soul who thoroughly enjoyed helping and serving others. She loved quilting, sewing, genealogy, camping and gardening but her greatest love was her family. Warlough and Audry were called on a service mission and served as Church employment missionaries for 12 months in West Jordan, Utah. At the end of their mission they were both called as temple workers. Although she served in many Church callings including Primary and Relief Society President, her favorite calling was as a temple worker.

Audry is survived by her husband of 62 years, Marshall Warlough, 4 sons, Lynn (Allison), Warlough (Robyn), Troy (Tamara), Jeff (Betsy), and 1 daughter, Janaly (Mike), 23 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Thayne and Lacy Minnie Farnsworth and all 10 of her siblings, Wenona Long, Deloy Thayne, Esther Hunsaker, Anna Belle Thomas, Wilma Holt, Barclay Thayne, Stanley Thayne, Max Thayne, Gerald Thayne, and Norma Lee Holt.

Viewing will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Road, Taylorsville from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 in the Country Park Stake Center, 2447 West 11400 South, South Jordan with a viewing preceding from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary