Auralee Adamson Scott
1964-2019
On November 16, 2019, Auralee Adamson Scott, 55, passed peacefully from the caring arms of her "soulmate" husband of 34-years to the loving hands of her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. She bravely fought a three-year battle with metastatic breast cancer, to the very end pronouncing in deed and in word, "I choose to live!" She lived as if she were going to live forever, and indeed she will.
Auralee was born in Nampa, ID on February 15, 1964. She was raised in Holladay, UT and refined and perfected in Provo, UT; Minneapolis, MN; Hanover and Easton, PA, and (for the last 20 years) in her beloved Chicago, IL. She married K. David Scott in the Salt Lake Temple on May 24, 1985. Together they raised their two children, Jonathan and Sammi. Auralee graduated from Olympus High School in 1982 and Brigham Young University with a degree in interior design in 1987. She dreamed of someday being trained in a prestigious culinary arts school.
She unceasingly desired to gather others and cook for them. Cooking was never a burden, but an escape and art form. She loved to collect and read cookbooks and was forever perfecting her favorite recipes.
No one had greater desires to be good and to do good. Auralee daily and tirelessly strived for excellence, order, self-improvement, and even perfection in all aspects of her own life and in her service to others. Always kind to those less noticed and appreciated, she quietly shaped lives with her persistent caring and outreach. She loved to read biographies and to learn from the lives and examples of others as each quietly shaped her life.
To the very end, Auralee was a radiant example to many. She served her family as a devoted stay-at-home mom and oldest granddaughter, daughter, and sister. She served others as a diligent leader and teacher in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served her Heavenly Father as a faithful and beloved daughter with a stated desire to continue to bring others to Jesus Christ.
Auralee will continue to lovingly watch over those who have remained behind for but a moment: her husband and eternal companion, K. David Scott; her forever children, Jonathan David Scott and Sammi Lee (Stephen) Lavelle; her granddaughter, Blakely Lavelle; her parents, Donald and Diane Adamson; and her siblings, Tami (Glenn) Girsberger, Ken (Bonnie) Adamson, Leilani (Devin) Warren, and Don (Summer) Adamson, Jr.. Auralee was preceded in passing by her brother, "Jay" Adamson.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Chapel at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, UT with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 am and a funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
A Chicago area memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the North Shore 2nd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2727 W. Lake Ave. Wilmette, IL.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019