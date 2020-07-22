Aurora L. Hosie
Flown Away to be with her Brother, Sterling
Kearns, UT-Aurora, 23, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born December 20, 1996, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aurora was the light of our life and the lives of everyone who came into contact with her. She was a loving mother to her two beautiful children: Saria Rayne Johnson and Killian Robert Fisher Beach, who survive her along with her parents, Tiffany and Levi Herman, Rocky and Gina Hosie; sisters, Bethany and Kalynn Clinton; brother, Preston Herman; grandparents, Gorden and Patty Campbell; Dean and Jennie Hosie, Debra Buckley, Jackie Bradshaw; fiancé, Harrison Beach, and a big family that loved her. Aurora was preceded in death by her brother, Sterling Hosie.
Our dear Aurora, as we gaze up at the stars, we will see you shining brightly.
A visitation for Aurora will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123, with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 AM at the same location.
For streaming and Go Fund Me information, please see the full obituary at memorialutah.com