Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
American Fork 21st Ward Chapel
270 North 900 East
American Fork, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
The American Fork 21st Ward Chapel
270 North 900 East
American Fork, UT
Aurora Juarez Penrod


1931 - 2019
Aurora Juarez Penrod Obituary
1931 ~ 2019
Aurora Juarez Penrod, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on December 9, 2019. She was 88 years old. Aurora was a well-known Utah county educator, who established the Spanish Immersion Program for Alpine School District, the first of its kind in the area and a program which continues to this day. She will be greatly missed by her family, relatives, friends and the many people she taught and influenced throughout her life.
Aurora is survived by 8 children, David Penrod, Vicky Smith, Glen Penrod, Lisa (Dean) Lange, Ken Penrod, Tina (Jeff) Jensen, Steven (Yvette) Penrod, and Nancy Penrod, along with 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also the sibling of one brother, Fernando (Adele) Juarez, and a sister Blanca (Julio) Hidalgo and brother Rafael (Kathy) Juarez, who preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the American Fork 21st Ward chapel at 270 North 900 East in American Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 that same day for those who would like to visit with the family.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
