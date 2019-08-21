|
Austin Robert Beatie
11/12/1987 ~ 8/18/2019
Austin Robert Beatie passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Many knew Austin as the outdoorsman, mechanic and comedian. Austin loved his two dogs, "Reef and Duck". He is survived by his father, Steve Beatie (Lora); brother, Chris Beatie; and partner, Brittany Bergeson. Pre-deceased by his mother, Jackie Beatie. Please join us for a Celebration of his Life at Murray Park Pavilion 5, 292 E. Murray Park Ave., Murray, from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, August 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers please send donations to South Davis Recovery Club, 25 N. 200 W., Bountiful, UT 84010.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 21, 2019