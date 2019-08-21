Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murray Park Pavilion 5
292 E. Murray Park Ave.
Murray, UT
Austin Robert Beatie


1987 - 2019
Austin Robert Beatie Obituary
Austin Robert Beatie
11/12/1987 ~ 8/18/2019
Austin Robert Beatie passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Many knew Austin as the outdoorsman, mechanic and comedian. Austin loved his two dogs, "Reef and Duck". He is survived by his father, Steve Beatie (Lora); brother, Chris Beatie; and partner, Brittany Bergeson. Pre-deceased by his mother, Jackie Beatie. Please join us for a Celebration of his Life at Murray Park Pavilion 5, 292 E. Murray Park Ave., Murray, from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, August 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers please send donations to South Davis Recovery Club, 25 N. 200 W., Bountiful, UT 84010.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 21, 2019
