Avis Anderson Stephenson Lewis

1931 - 2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Avis Anderson Stephenson Lewis, 87, died June 24, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a several-years struggle with melanoma. She was born June 28, 1931, to Francis Ellis and Macel Morrey Anderson in Oak City, Utah. She was raised in Oak City assisting her father with farming, cattle and turkey raising. She attended schools in Oak City Elementary, Delta High School, LDS Business College, and Dixie Junior College where she graduated in 1952. After graduation she became employed at the University of Utah where she was secretary to Dr. Melvin A. Cook. She later worked for IRECO Chemicals and Cook Associates, Inc. She married Malcolm B. Stephenson on October 20, 1954, and they became the parents of five children: Larry A, Scott B, Elaine, Gordon Kent, and James Paul. They were later divorced. In 1989 she married Daniel Lewis, later divorced. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, receiving numerous callings including ordinance worker in the Salt Lake Temple. She had a firm testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and strived always to live its teachings. Avis is survived by her family, Larry A (Mary), Scott B (Marla), Elaine Tuck, Gordon Kent (Catherine), and James Paul (Suzanne), 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren, brother Paul Anderson (Kathleen), sisters-in-law Winnifred Cope and Helen Anderson. Preceded in death by brothers Francis Lyman Anderson, John Morrey Anderson, sisters Carma Anderson, Jeanette Cox, and grandson Kyle Tuck. Viewing at Memorial Estates Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road on Friday June 28 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be in the Rose Park Seventh Ward at 1200 West and 1200 North, Salt Lake City, (Saturday June 29 at 9:30 am). (A viewing will precede the funeral service from 8:00 - 9:00 am). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LDS missionary fund. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.



Published in Deseret News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary