B. Henry (Hank) Skola

1925 - 2019

B. Henry (Hank) Skola was born on December 10, 1925 in Salt Lake and passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 93. He was the son of Henry W. Skola and Bertha Rasmussen. Hank's childhood years were spent living with either his maternal grandparents, Neal and Stella Rasmussen or his mother and stepfather, Albert (Pa) Conrad. As a child he was known as Heiney Conrad. In his late teens Hank was introduced to his birth father, Henry Skola. As his only son, he offered Hank the opportunity to work at his business, Midwest Casket. While working at Midwest, Henry introduced Hank to Marba, they fell in love and were married on March 16, 1951. Although, Hank always mused that it was his 1949 Ford Convertible that Marba loved.

Hank, Marba and Henry started Skola Investment Company, a real estate rental and holding company in 1954. They worked together acquiring and renovating rental properties across the Salt Lake Valley. Hank continued to work alongside his father manufacturing caskets for the intermountain area until his father's death in 1969. Hank was a master at casket upholstery, he created designs and methods that are still in use today. Hank and Marba purchased his father's interest in Midwest Casket from his father's estate. In 1982, they purchased the balance of the stock in Midwest Casket thus fulfilling their goal of 100% ownership. Hank had three loves in his life - Marba, his family, and his businesses. If Hank heard someone say "I have to go to work" he would inform them "he gets to go to work"; and he did - 7 days a week. He wished everyone could be as lucky as he to love what they do. Hank and Marba traveled throughout the states of Utah, Idaho and Nevada while delivering caskets. They called these deliveries "their vacations".

Hank was an allied member of the Utah Funeral Directors Association and never missed a convention for over 50 years. He was honored with a life-time allied associate membership by the UFDA. He was also a proud member of the Elks Lodge and enjoyed their dinners and get togethers.

Hank was a lover of dogs and a hustler of unsuspecting billiard's players. Hank never found a dog he couldn't befriend and a pool player he couldn't beat.

Hank was always the prankster. In his younger days he convinced his sister Norma that she could fly like Mary Poppins and coerced her into jumping off the roof of their garage. Unfortunately, the umbrella collapsed, but fortunately Norma landed uninjured. One time while his mother was at work, he and the younger siblings decided to help clean the house. Hank's idea of using the outdoor hose was a failure.

In their later years, Hank and Marba built a cabin in Torrey, Utah and spent as much time as possible there. They could spend a whole week or just drive down for the evening. Hank and Marba loved to travel although most of their trips ended in Torrey, Wendover or Mesquite. They both loved to gamble.

In 2003, Marba was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Hank devoted the next 12 years of his life caring for Marba. She passed on December 11, 2015.

Hank is survived by his daughter, Heather Skola and Tom Chapman; grand-children, Aubrey (Dave) Kuefner, Todd Baker (Sariah Abad) and Keith Quinn; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Hank was the eldest of four children. He is survived by his sister, Norma Bowman, and brother, Arnold (Eleanor) Conrad. He is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Conrad.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2019 from 6 PM - 7:30 PM and Wednesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM under the direction of Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W South Jordan Parkway. Graveside services will be Wednesday, December, May 28, 2019 at 11 AM; Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 So., Sandy, UT. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

