Barbara Allen Benton
05/17/1915-08/13/2019
Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 104 at her home in Eagle Mt., UT. Preceded in death by her two husbands and two of her children. Funeral will be Thur. Aug. 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Wed. and 8:30-9:45 a.m. Thurs. all at the RCA Center, 1224 W. 16580 S., Bluffdale, UT. Interment will be in the Rocky Ridge Cemetery, Juab County, UT. For full obituary see www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019