Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Elysian Burial Garden
1075 East 4580 South
Murray, UT
View Map
Barbara 'Red' Allred
5/1/1934 - 4/18/2019
Our sweet Mother, Sister, and Grandma passed away after battling ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by love ones during her last moments.
Her family and grandchildren are her everything and she never missed making memories with them. Traveling the world with her family was her passion.
She is loved and will be missed by her daughter Sharon (Jerry), her grandchildren Darrick (Genny), Meera (Chad), and all her great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, infant daughter, brother, sister, and parents.
The family would like to thank Adagio hospice for their loving care. We would also like to express our gratitude to her loving niece Tammy and brother Ray for their care during her final days at home.
A graveside service will be held for everyone on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 2:00 Elysian Burial Garden 1075 East 4580 South, Murray, UT
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2019
