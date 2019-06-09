Services Service 10:00 AM Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Kudlik Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Ann Kudlik

1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers March 16, 1955 - June 3, 2019

Our cherished mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend, Barbara Ann Kudlik, is heaven's newest and most beloved angel. Barbara passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Holladay, UT due to the sudden onset of an aggressive and degenerative disease. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Barbara was born the baby of the family on March 16, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah to loving parents Kenneth Christopher and Geraldine Huish Funk, and 3 adoring siblings, Linda Bowers (Doug), Sharon Sheranian (Judd), and Christopher Funk (Pam). Barbie had a fairytale childhood and spent her young days traveling the country with her family and soaking up the sun by their family pool in Canyon Rim. She enjoyed a successful modeling career and made many cherished and lifelong friends throughout her work and travels. Above all else, Barbara was a devoted mother and doting grandmother. Family meant everything to her; she would have done anything for her children, Sean Springer, Joshua Springer (Melissa), Allison Hoffman (Matthew), and Nicholas Kudlik. She was an amazing grandma to her two grandchildren, Cameran and Cortland, and loved them passionately. Anyone who knew Barbara loved her. Her enormous heart thrived on human connection, drawing people in and connecting with precious friends wherever she went throughout her life with the love, empathy, and compassion she radiated. She lived with an uncompromising dedication to the happiness of those in her life-always there to lend a sympathetic ear and an empathetic heart, rejoicing in her loved ones' triumphs and accomplishments. Barb loved all things beautiful. Everywhere she lived and every space she created became a haven of love, comfort, and elegance. She loved to shop, walk, and chat with her family and friends, particularly her beloved mother, and enjoyed participating in lively and boisterous laughter and conversation, often heard far and wide. She loved traveling with her adoring husband, Michaeljohn, and found immense joy in embracing and experiencing other cultures, which widened her perspective on life and deepened her compassion for others. Barbara's deep well of spirituality and faith also provided a tremendous source of strength and comfort in her life. Our dear, sweet Barbie's love, generosity, and devotion to her family knew no bounds. Our hearts are broken by her unseasonably early and unexpected passing. We will miss everything about her, but few things as much as her incredible heart.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 am in the Holladay 4th Ward Chapel, 4917 South Viewmont Street. The family will receive visitors from 9:30-10:00 am.

Published in Deseret News from June 9 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries