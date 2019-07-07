Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Martinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Martinson


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Martinson
1951 - 2019
Barbara Ann Martinson (or aunt Bobbie) passed away on June 28 from a long battle of Parkinson's disease and stroke. She was born to Rune E. Martinson and Donna M. Hancock Martinson where she grew up in Granger, Utah. She went to Granger High and graduated from Snow College. She worked and retired from Granite School District offices where she was a director's secretary in the Special Education department.
Barbara had a generous heart and dearly loved children. She did beautiful counted cross stitching and loved collecting dolls and beautiful creations. She always had a joke and made people smile.
She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Martinson Hibbert and husband, Keith Hibbert from South Jordan, Utah as well as their 4 children, which were like her children, Rachel and Guy Cazier, Ryan and Debbie Hibbert, Brett and Aubree Hibbert and Emily and Brady Tebbs and their 15 children.
Special thanks for the superior care received at the Assisted Living of Draper and the staff of Dr. Perla Thulin at the U of U.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday July 9th at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Enter off of 3300 South and keep right and it will be visible.
Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.