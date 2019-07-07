Barbara Ann Martinson

1951 - 2019

Barbara Ann Martinson (or aunt Bobbie) passed away on June 28 from a long battle of Parkinson's disease and stroke. She was born to Rune E. Martinson and Donna M. Hancock Martinson where she grew up in Granger, Utah. She went to Granger High and graduated from Snow College. She worked and retired from Granite School District offices where she was a director's secretary in the Special Education department.

Barbara had a generous heart and dearly loved children. She did beautiful counted cross stitching and loved collecting dolls and beautiful creations. She always had a joke and made people smile.

She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Martinson Hibbert and husband, Keith Hibbert from South Jordan, Utah as well as their 4 children, which were like her children, Rachel and Guy Cazier, Ryan and Debbie Hibbert, Brett and Aubree Hibbert and Emily and Brady Tebbs and their 15 children.

Special thanks for the superior care received at the Assisted Living of Draper and the staff of Dr. Perla Thulin at the U of U.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday July 9th at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Enter off of 3300 South and keep right and it will be visible.

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019