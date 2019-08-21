|
Barbara Ann Parker
1941 ~ 2019
Barbara Ann (Williams) Woolley Parker, 78, passed away peacefully at Intermountain Medical Center, as a result of a stroke she suffered two weeks prior.
Barbara was born January 13,1941in Orange, California to the late Jess and Mildred Williams. She was raised an only child in sunny, southern California, attending LA county schools, and graduating from Los Angeles High School in 1959. She attended UCLA, and was still a proud Bruin. She studied art and interior design before becoming a "Stewardess" with Western Airlines during the golden age of flying. She was fortunate to fly with Western for 15 years, traveling throughout the west and meeting lifelong friends. She always spoke fondly of her time traveling and how much fun she had, especially on her routes to Hawaii and Alaska.
While flying with Western, she met the late Jay Calvin Woolley, and married on September 6, 1980. She gained a wonderfully large Woolley family, who welcomed her with open arms, and found a love for U of U sports. After they married, she was baptized into the LDS church. They were married 25 years, during which they raised their daughter Jeannine Elizabeth (Greeno), and were active members of the community and Mueller Park 3rd Ward in Bountiful, UT for 19 years. They enjoyed traveling and golfing together, and had many adventures together traveling to Asia, Hawaii, and the entire west. They later retired to Palm Desert, CA, for sunshine and golf, where Jay preceded her in death in 2005.
She later married Eugene H. Hall, who preceded her in death in 2015.
In the spring of 2016, Barbara moved to Southern Utah, attracted by her love of golf. Soon thereafter, she joined the world of online dating, using the name "widowlovesgolf". That caught the attention of a golf addict named Ron Parker. The online meeting quickly developed into a deep and abiding romance that lasted until her passing. Barbara and Ron married on June, 17, 2017 at Eaglewood golf course. It was the ultimate golf themed event.
Barbara's multiple passions included golfing with her husband, family and friends, her grandchildren Emma and Mason, cross-stitching beautiful projects for her home and as gifts for others, reading every day, interior design, watching A LOT of college and professional football, drawing and sketching, browsing her copious catalogs, and decorating for each and every holiday.
Barbara is survived by her husband of two years, Ron Parker, her daughter and son in law Jeannine Elizabeth (42) and Seth Greeno (42), grandchildren Emma Kate (14) and Mason Seth (10), many sisters and brothers-in-law, many cousins and friends, and her beloved Samoyed, Juneau. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Ham and Jess Lee Williams, and her previous husband Jay C. Woolley.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff of the IMC neurological and rehabilitation units for their kindness and care of Barbara during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. where friends may visit family Friday Aug. 23rd from 6-8 pm and Sat. from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services. Interment Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S. Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 21, 2019