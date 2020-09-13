1931 ~ 2020

Barbara Belle Manwaring Tea passed away on September 11, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Portland, Oregon on December 9, 1931 to Isabelle Olive Stallings and Harold Stanley Manwaring and she was the youngest of two Daughters. She married her eternal sweet heart, Roy David Tea on August 22, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. She was a devoted mother to four children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, husband, and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her children Tamara Tea Elsberry, Ray(Nancy) Tea, Darin (Ana) Tea, Tiffani Tea (Chris) Adamson, 20 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at Affordable Funerals & Cremations, 4387 S. 500 W. Wed., Sept. 16, 2020 from 10 am-12 noon. A graveside service will follow at Riverton City Cemetary at 1 pm, interment to follow.

Services may be viewed by streaming Zoom meeting ID#8012878233



