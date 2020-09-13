1/1
Barbara Belle (Manwaring) Tea
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1931 ~ 2020
Barbara Belle Manwaring Tea passed away on September 11, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Portland, Oregon on December 9, 1931 to Isabelle Olive Stallings and Harold Stanley Manwaring and she was the youngest of two Daughters. She married her eternal sweet heart, Roy David Tea on August 22, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. She was a devoted mother to four children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, husband, and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children Tamara Tea Elsberry, Ray(Nancy) Tea, Darin (Ana) Tea, Tiffani Tea (Chris) Adamson, 20 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Affordable Funerals & Cremations, 4387 S. 500 W. Wed., Sept. 16, 2020 from 10 am-12 noon. A graveside service will follow at Riverton City Cemetary at 1 pm, interment to follow.
Services may be viewed by streaming Zoom meeting ID#8012878233

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Affordable Funerals & Cremations
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverton City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved