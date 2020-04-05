|
1934 ~ 2020
It is with deep sadness and amazement that we announce the passing of our incredible mother, Barbara Amussen Benson Walker on March 26, 2020. We thought and hoped that she would live forever through sheer, cheerful force of will. Mom passed away peacefully at her daughter Heather and Dr. Paul R. Sandstrom's home in Mesa, AZ surrounded by her loved ones singing her into the heavenly choir at the age of 85. She was joyfully greeted as she passed through the veil of mortality by her beloved husband, the late Dr. Robert H. Walker (Bob), her parents and loved ones.
Barbara will never be forgotten by her posterity: her five "perfect" children, Flora (Larry) Spackman of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Heather (Paul) Sandstrom of Mesa, Arizona, Laurel (David) Udall of Lindon, Utah, Robert (Joni) Walker of Honolulu, Hawaii and Bountiful, Utah, and Holly (Karl) Tilleman of Phoenix, Arizona. She and Bob are blessed with 25 "Awesome Blossom" grandchildren: Beth (Stuart) Thompson, Mary Anne (Nelson) Kroeker, Sara (Dustin) Johnson, Holly (David) Melchin, Grant (Chelsa) Spackman, Erica (Alan) Soelberg, Ryan (Karen) Sandstrom, Alexis (BJ) Gremillion, Walker (Lauren) Sandstrom, Ashlyn (Brady) Fenn, Barbara Jo (Garrett) Hatch, Christine (Rock) Hull, Robert (Brian) Matheny, Rachel (Jon) Hughes, Janelle (Kyle) Palmer, Louisa (Hayden) Clasby, Derek (Amanda) Walker, Justin (Tatum) Walker, McKenna (Austin) Bush, Jacob Walker, Karl B. (Jessica) Tilleman, Daniel (Becca) Tilleman, Mary (Brandon) Caywood, Michael (Julie) Tilleman and Sarah Tilleman. Barbara adored each and every one of their 52 brilliant great-grandchildren (with four more percolating in utero) and while Barbara would love to have each one named, it will take up far too much room. She is also survived by her three beloved sisters, Beverly Parker, Bonnie (Lowell) Madsen, Beth (David) Burton, and sister-in-law, May Benson.
She was predeceased by her devoted and brilliant husband, her adored parents, her protective and loving older brothers, Reed and Mark Benson, sister-in-law, Lela Benson, and brother-in-law, James Parker.
Barbara was born June 20, 1934, the eldest daughter of President Ezra Taft and Flora Benson, the third of six children.
Barbara was born in Boise, ID when her father was working for the State of Idaho as an agricultural county agent. When Barbara was four years old, the Benson family moved to Washington, DC. (for the first time.) In 1943, her father was called to be an Apostle in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This necessitated the family's move to Salt Lake City, Utah where Mom resided until her marriage. Mom's childhood was spent in an idyllic family. Growing up with siblings Reed, Mark, Beverly, Bonnie and Beth, their home was filled with love, learning, laughter and lullabies.
Barbara graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City where she served as President of the East High School Associated Girls Association and the Seminary Student body Vice-President. She attended the University of Utah for one year where she served as the freshman class Vice President. When her parents moved back to Washington, DC for her Dad to serve in US President Dwight D. Eisenhower's cabinet as Secretary of Agriculture, it was decided (not by Mom!) that she needed to attend BYU. After much "discussion", Mom acquiesced and left the U of U for BYU. She ended up loving her three years at BYU where she studied Home Economics. She was voted "friendliest girl on campus" (WHAT?!!!! Of course!!!) and she dazzled as the BYU Homecoming Queen in 1954. She worked at Deseret Book during the summer months. She later served on the National BYU Alumni Board.
Barbara was unforgettable! Her personality was bigger than life; she literally filled every room! She had a joyful, commanding presence and a megawatt smile adorned with bright red lipstick which she was eager to share on unsuspecting cheeks! She was the most fun, upbeat, optimistic, encouraging, generous, positive and grateful person - ever! She could find the good in any situation. Mom's vehicle of choice was a convertible which she drove with panache and style - even in the middle of harsh Canadian winters, with kids piled in the back seat covered in blankets! As a powerful force of nature, she used her talents for awesome! One granddaughter called her a "human Disneyland!" Her enthusiastic personality made her the consummate hostess, as generous with her hospitality as she was with her talents. She loved Christmas with all her heart and decorated her homes to the max. The Walker home was open for any meeting, fireside, and party, complete with delicious refreshments. She was friends with everyone she met. She loved the quote: "Blessed are they who have the gift of making friends; the power of going out of one's self and appreciating whatever is noble and loving in another." (Thomas Hughes 1822-1896) As Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said recently, "Everyone needs a dose of Barbara Walker every day!"
One can not think of Barbara Benson Walker without remembering her deep love of music and her powerful coloratura soprano voice which she most generously shared right up until the week before she passed away. She started singing lessons at the age of 13, and from then on, she trilled her way through life! The last two weeks of mortality, she was surrounded constantly by her family as they sang to her in person and through video calls - and she sang with us!
Barbara's first calling in the church was ward chorister at the age of 8, accomplished by standing on a chair, in the Chevy Chase ward in Bethesda, Maryland. She took piano and voice lessons for many years. Her singing accomplishments were prodigious, but to name a few of the highlights: She adored quartet singing for years with her dear friends, Carma Florence, Hope Swendsen and Cathy Whitehead. She sang the soprano lead in several operas in Calgary, including The Impressario and The Merry Widow at the Jubilee Auditorium, and she soloed personally for two presidents of the United States, President Dwight D. Eisenhower and President Richard Nixon and their wives. In Barbara's words, "A highlight of my musical life was to be requested by President Gordon B. Hinckley and President Thomas S. Monson to sing a solo at the solemn assembly at General Conference in the Tabernacle when my dearly beloved father, President Ezra Taft Benson, was sustained by the entire church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as the prophet of the Lord, prophet, seer and revelator on April 6, 1986. I sang one of my dear father's favourite, "O Divine Redeemer" by Charles Gounod, accompanied on the Tabernacle organ by Robert Cundick." With all her musical accomplishments, Mom wrote in her personal history, "My most important role is that of wife and mother and singing lullabies to my children." We are so grateful for the nightly lullabies she sang to us every night right before our prayers.
Mom and Dad were married in the Salt Lake City temple on 29 September 1955. They were introduced by their parents. Dad was an accomplished surgeon in Calgary. Mom was on tour - and soloing - with the BYU Madrigal Singers when the choir came to Calgary to perform. Grandpa and Grandma Benson flew to Calgary from Washington, DC and Grandma Fannye Walker drove up from Raymond, Alberta to facilitate this momentous introduction backstage. After the concert, their mothers accompanied doctor Dad on a house call. As Dad later said, "Our mothers were in the backseat planning the wedding and I was in the front seat trying to remember her name!" Mom moved to Calgary and their happy union lasted 43 years until Bob's death in 1998, although through their temple covenants, we are deeply grateful they are sealed together for eternity.
Of all Mother's roles and talents, the one she poured her heart and soul into was that of being an excellent mother. We children lovingly refer to her as our "divine drill sergeant." Mom and Dad had exceptionally high standards for us in everything we did. And we did a lot. As children, besides our school work and church service, we were put in almost every lesson and activity available to children growing up in Calgary: piano, organ, swimming, diving, scuba diving, synchronized swimming, tennis, badminton, figure skating/hockey, hula dancing, ballet, Scottish dancing, art lessons, horseback riding, hiking, choir, typing, sewing, piano and vocal trios, swim team, volleyball, basketball, rugby and football. We are grateful for the hours Mom spent driving us everywhere; we had fun honing our skills (or lack thereafter) especially at The Glencoe Club. Of all the lessons, piano and organ were probably where Mom's tenaciousness was most focused. In hindsight, we are intensely grateful for the skills we learned. Because of Mom and Dad's intense encouragement and support, all of their children received at least one university degree. Extended family was also incredibly important to Mom and Dad and their home was always open to our sweet cousins for however long the need. Precious family relationships were made and solidified as time was spent at the Raymond and Calgary Stampede, and at their homes in Midway, Utah, Mesa, Arizona, and Waterton Lakes National Park. Dad and Mom felt strongly that Sunday dinners were a sacred family bonding time, and the decades-long tradition of Mom's Alberta roast beef Sunday dinners were always a highlight of the week, where tummies were filled and where we all became best friends.
