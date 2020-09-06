March 10, 1933 ~ Sept 3, 2020
Barbara passed away in St George, UT. She came into the world during the historic and powerful 1933 earthquake in Los Angeles, CA, but she left serenely, knowing she was greatly loved. Growing up in Salt Lake City, UT, and having moved with her parents all around the city, she developed many genuine and life-long friendships. Her love of people was felt by all, but no greater than by the group of ladies she considered her closest friends; from early childhood and throughout all the ups and downs life threw at them, together they were quite a force. Barbara graduated from Granite High School and went on to study at the University of Utah, graduating with a degree in English. Barbara was a loyal and proud member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, and she found Tri Deltas everywhere her life took her. While in pursuit of her degree, she met her future husband, Edward M. Silver, during a business course. He promised her a life full of adventure, and told her they would see the world together. Their life adventures began soon after they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 26, 1955, with a move to the Canal Zone of Panama. With determination and grit she forged their life there as a military spouse in a foreign land. After Ed's military service ended, they moved back to Salt Lake City to start a family. In 1964, with 2 children in tow, they started a new life in in Southern California. In 1965, a third child arrived, and Barbara pursed her master's degree in teaching, which she used for many years teaching high school English. While in Southern California they lived at the beaches, Hermosa, Manhattan and Redondo, finding joy driving up Hwy 101 in their red soft-top convertible. In 1976 they moved to Palos Verdes Estates, and made one more move to Encinitas, their last beach home. In 1978 Barbara started a new career with Western Airlines, staying with the airline as it merged with Delta. This facilitated the ever-growing bucket list of destinations she would explore with Ed, her children, and eventually her grandchildren. In 2001 they pursued their next adventure with a move to Branson, Missouri. Barbara fostered many new friendships in their new community, and became a leading sales person with Branson Getaways, which came as no surprise to those that knew her effervescent personality. Ed and Barbara left Missouri in 2009 and settled in St George, Utah, where she continued to host her family and life-long friends in her beautifully cultivated garden. Her greatest pride, though, were her five precious grandchildren; there was never a grandmother who loved and supported their individual passions more than Barbara. She delighted in every performance, game, report card, or picture she shared with them. She was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, and her heart was full of love for them all.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Edward, her companion in travel and adventure. Her 3 children, Mark E. Silver (Susan), Stephanie S. Crellin (James K.) and Kirk M. Silver (Carolyn). Her 5 grandchildren, Christopher J. Crellin (Holly), Chloe F. Hagener (Ryan), Samuel Silver (Taylor), Elizabeth Silver, and Lian Silver. Her 4 great-grandchildren, Indiana Crellin, Miles Hagener, Honor Crellin, and Wesley Silver.
She is preceded in death by her parents Miles R. Brown, Florence W. Brown, sisters Shirley Hadley, Colleen Burt, and her brother James Brown.
She will be greatly missed by all who were part of her life. A special thank you to the staff at Red Cliffs Nursing Facility who, with great and genuine care, helped her through these last months.
