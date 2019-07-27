Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Woods Cross 3rd Ward Chapel,
1450 South 350 West
Bountiful, UT
Barbara Burningham
1930 - 2019
Barbara Maxine Thomson Burningham born on August 25, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah passed away on July 23, 2019. Barbara was the only child of Nephi & Delpha Thomson, She married Gary Rulon Burningham on June 2, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. Barbara had 3 children, Kay Burningham (Las Vegas, NV), Lisa Bradford (Blanding, UT), and Kyle Burningham (Colorado Springs, CO).
Barbara loved making beautiful silk flower arrangements for neighbors, friends, and special occasions. Many were blessed by her creations. She was also the caregiver of several friends and neighbors. When someone was in need, Barbara was there.
She is survived by her 3 children, 6 grandsons, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Woods Cross 3rd Ward Chapel, 1450 South 350 West, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held Monday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 27, 2019
