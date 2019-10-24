|
|
Barbara Burrows Burton, age 90, passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on October 21, 2019. Barbara was born on October 14, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, to Katherine McAllister and Elward Elliott Burrows. Growing up, she and her sister Jeanette were inseparable. They loved to produce and perform neighborhood plays. As a sixteen-year-old, Barbara was called by President George Albert Smith to serve as a missionary in the Northern California Mission. After her mission, she graduated high school with honors and attended Brigham Young University. In 1951, she married Roy Madsen. They were blessed with five children. She later divorced and in 1966 she married Edward L. Burton III, and together raised their blended family of eleven children.
Barbara loved music and was a gifted singer. She loved to perform with ward choirs, temple choirs, local choirs, and we are sure she quickly found her seat in the heavenly choirs. Her house always smelled of fresh bread, pies, or cinnamon rolls. Barbara was refined and delicate in all she did, but underneath all of that was a rugged, strong, and determined soul that was fiercely loyal to those she loved. She endured the difficulties of Polio, various injures, numerous surgeries, and the rigors of old age with faith, grace, and dignity. She was a friend to all and had a unique gift for making everyone around her feel special. Barbara saw others for the best they could be. She believed in the power and value of hugs and second chances and gave them both liberally. She would never miss an opportunity to provide a compliment or encouragement. Her entire life was dedicated to making others feel her love and the love of the Savior. Even in her final days, Barbara's thoughts and words were of interest and care for others. Her abiding testimony of Jesus Christ fueled her love of family and a deep desire to serve those around her.
Barbara is survived by her children: Deborah Madsen, Marsha (Jared) Parker, Rebecca (Craig) Apgood, Jeffrey (Julie) Madsen, Gregory (Tammy) Madsen, and her stepchildren: Diane (Rick) Jenson, Lynda (Brad) Blau, Mike (Kellee) Burton, David (Julie) Burton, Steven (Eva) Burton, Cynthia (Tom) Peterson, 34 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was proceeded in death by her husband Edward L. Burton III, son-in-law Craig Apgood, daughter-in-law Tammy Jean Madsen, and grandson Carson Lee Tate.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Viewings will be Friday, October 25, 2019, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm and an hour before services on Saturday. All services are at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, Utah 84106.
Thank you to the Envision Home Health and Hospice team for their compassionate care and to the many friends who blessed her life.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 24, 2019