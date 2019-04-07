Barbara Cannon Moreton

June 25, 1930-April 3, 2019

Salt Lake City-Barbara Cannon Moreton, 88, passed away at her home in Salt Lake City on April 3, 2019.

Barbara was born June 25, 1930 in Salt Lake to Roger W. and Judith Keysor Cannon. Soon after her birth, the family moved to Los Angeles where Barbara attended University High School and UCLA. She graduated with a degree in education and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After college she taught first grade at Short Avenue Elementary School, then became a teacher's teacher at the UCLA Lab School.

In 1957, Barbara met Edward B. Moreton, a naval officer stationed in Long Beach, and the couple married on October 19, 1957 at her parents' home in Los Angeles. The couple settled in Salt Lake City and together they raised their four children.

Barbara was very active in community organizations and generous with her time. She served on many boards, including the Children's Service Society of Utah, the Sarah Daft Home, and the Junior League. She was president of Neighborhood House and Town Club. Barbara had a passion for travel and was especially fond of driving tours through Europe with Ed. She relished golf at the Country Club and was a champion tennis player at the Cottonwood Club.

Barbara was a fierce competitor at bridge, gin rummy, and backgammon; she and Ed spent many evenings together at the game table. She was a decades-long member of many social groups, including Tuesday Bridge, Friday Foursome, and Saturday Evening Bridge. She also was a founding member of the Gorgeous Girls Gourmet Group, Cocktail Club, Sewing Group and Cousins Club, all groups that provided her with decades of friendship and enjoyment.

She loved the beach, loved a good joke, loved a good mystery, devoured chocolate chip cookies, religiously finished the New York Times crossword puzzle, and was devoted to her seven grandchildren. She adored her home on Balboa Island where she would spend hours walking by the bay with Ed, or sitting on their favorite bench on Marine Avenue watching the world go by.

Barbara was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Ed; her four children: Edward Moreton Jr. (Catherine) of Los Angeles, Bill Moreton (Chari) of Salt Lake, Judith Moreton of Salt Lake, David Moreton of Los Angeles; plus seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister Carol McKibbin (Don) and her brother Bill Cannon (Elayne).

The family gratefully acknowledges the tender care offered by her long-time care givers Kathy F., Kathy W., Lily, Rosario, Mele, Georgia, and Evie, and the support of the wonderful staff at Good Shepherd Hospice.

Graveside services will be private. Family and friends are invited to an open house at the Country Club on April 12, 2019 from noon to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to Neighborhood House at nhutah.org.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019