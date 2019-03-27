Home

Barbara Cowan Christensen Obituary
Barbara Cowan
Christensen
1935 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Barbara Cowan Christensen, age 84, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend has moved on to the next phase of her eternal journey. Lovingly surrounded by family and friends, a prayer of release was shared.
She was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father and reunited with her husband, Raymond "Chris" Christensen; her parents, Ray Summerville Cowan and Esther A. Greenberg Cowan; her brothers, David J. Cowan and Gary R. Cowan; and Marcielle Severin (Premo) Foianini, who was raised as her sister.
Survived by her daughter, Deborah L. Robinson; her sons, Jerrold S. Ferguson and Doy R. (Catherine) Ferguson; her brother, Richard R. (Randy) Cowan; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 30th, 2:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. Friends are invited to visit with the family, Friday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., prior to services at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 27, 2019
