|
|
1931 ~ 2019
Our loving mother and grandmother, Barbara Glade Palmer, passed away October 4, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born in Salt Lake City on December 18, 1931 to George B. and Velma Glade. She grew up in Salt Lake City, graduated from East High, and attended the University of Utah. Barbara married G. Richard Palmer in the Salt Lake Temple on September 10, 1951. They spent 65 wonderful years together before Richard's passing in 2016.
Barbara was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings. She spent her life serving those around her. She was a wonderful example of a daughter of God.
After many years as a homemaker and mother she went to work at Beehive Clothing. She worked there for 15 years and made many great friends. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and loved her association with the women of her camp.
She loved her family and enjoyed traveling with and spending time with her grandchildren. Barbara loved her home in Shadow Valley and made lifelong friendships with many of her neighbors. She also loved to read, quilt, crochet, and garden.
She is survived by one son, Bill (Sylvia) Palmer, and four daughters, Elizabeth (Scott) Italasano, Mary (Bill) Tait, Jean (Mark) Hansen, and Emily (Quinn) Woody. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, one brother, Royden, and two sisters, Helen and Katherine. She was preceded in death by her husband, one son, Richard, her parents, and two brothers, Preston and George.
The family would like to thank the Shadow Valley ward Relief Society, her friends and neighbors, and the residents and staff of Hidden Valley Assisted Living for their kindness. Special thanks to Canyons Hospice and Annette Wood for her care at the end.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Shadow Valley ward building, 5191 Old Post Road, Ogden. A viewing will be held at the Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and prior to the services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 13, 2019