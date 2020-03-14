|
Barbara H. Hansen
1933 ~ 2020
On March 6, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Barbara Huff Hansen, quietly passed away. Barbara, the daughter of Rufus Ross Huff and Wanda Staheli Huff, was born on June 25, 1933, in her grandmother's home in Payson, Utah. On October 8, 1954, Barbara married her one and only true love William J. Hansen. Together they had three children, Ann, Leah and Ross William. In 1981, Barbara and William moved to Murray, Utah, where she lived out her days surrounded by loving, caring neighbors.
Barbara took delight in many outdoor activities including biking, fishing and hiking. She was fortunate enough to be a "snowbird" during the last 15 years of her life by spending her winters in San Tan Valley, Arizona. One of her favorite past times was riding her bike out into the desert and taking photographs of wildlife and scenery.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William; and her daughter Ann. She is greatly missed and survived by her daughter Leah H. Morris; son Ross William; granddaughter Melissa Ann Godfrey (Chris); her beacons of joy, her great-granddaughters Sicily Rose and Tessa Grace; and her brothers Ross Huff (Pat) and Douglas Huff (Sandy).
Thank you to the Summit Hospice group, especially Jayme and Robin who provided their loving care and support during her final days.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020