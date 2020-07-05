Barbara J. Peterson
1926 ~ 2020
Barbara Jean Lund Peterson quietly passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020 after 94 full years on earth. Born March 5, 1926 to James Raymond and Alice Merriam Lund, the oldest of four children. Married to Dale Ezra Peterson on June 26, 1945, both she and Dale were the parents of four sons, raising them in Salt Lake City. Barbara held many various church callings over the years, with her numerous opportunities as a Sunday School teacher and working with children, her favorite. Barbara and Dale spent many years serving together in the Jordan River Temple, an experience they both richly enjoyed. Barbara's passion was researching and archiving family history, and all the people and historical accounts that brought that history to life. She searched out and collected journal accounts and photographs throughout that history, many times sharing those with her siblings. Barbara and Dale spent countless hours cataloging their histories, attending many reunions over the years with distant family members. Barbara was a proud member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers for many years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Dale, sons Craig and Randy, parents, and siblings Marjory, Douglas, and Reynold. She is survived by sons Rick (Konnie), Clay (Sonja), seven grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.
We would like to express our most sincere gratitude to all those tireless, compassionate, and loving care givers that gave so selflessly of themselves in caring for Barbara and helping her feel your love.God holds a special place in his heart for such Angels and Barbara was so blessed to have in in her life for her last years, especially during these last COVID era months. Heartfelt thanks to so many, especially Maria, Maddie and Stacy - Canyon Creek Assisted Living. And Amber and Cathy - Brio Hospice.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at 1:00 pm at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 S. Vine Street.
Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers Barbara's wish was that donations be made to a favorite charity
.