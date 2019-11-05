|
Barbara Jean McCaffery Jorgensen
1926 ~ 2019
Kearns, UT-November 2 Barbara Jorgensen left the pains of this life, while surrounded in the love of her family, and added to the beauty of the heavens. While we don't feel we had her here long enough, we were fortunate to have the 93 years she was able to give.
Barbara was born to Patrick and Hazel McCaffery on September 15, 1926 in Manti, Utah. On November 21, 1944 Barbara married her sweetheart Roger Jorgensen. They were fortunate to have over 60 years together.
Barbara was a hard worker her entire life. She started working at Pykes making parachutes for tanks during WWII and continued working with them until retirement. Though the work was hard, she took pride in ensuring only the top quality left the plant. This took a toll on her lungs and back but she pushed on, as was her way.
There is nothing Barbara loved more than her family. She spent every moment she could with them. It didn't matter if it was putting together a puzzle, yard work, fishing, or just sitting and talking. She would take every minute available with those she loved. Her family never doubted the love she had for them and that there is nothing she wouldn't do for them. While this leaves the hole in our hearts from her passing, it fills our spirits with the memories and love we will never take for granted.
Barbara is survived by her 3 children; David (Sharen), Dennis and Jodi (Todd) Murphy; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 6 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah with a viewing one hour prior. Wednesday evening a viewing will be held at the same location from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Interment to follow the services at the same location.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 5, 2019