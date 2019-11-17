|
|
Barbara Jeppson
1931 ~ 2019
Barbara Jean Tuttle Jeppson, passed away on November 15, 2019 in Lehi, Utah due to natural causes related to age. She was born on November 10, 1931 in Magna, Utah to Maurice Alden Tuttle and Rigmor Anderson. Barbara married Floyd R. Jeppson on May 31, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple.
She played the bass fiddle, accompanied choirs in high school, taught piano lessons and children's bell choirs, coached double piano quartets and painted oil paintings.
Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving in the Manti Temple with her husband Floyd and their service mission in Salt Lake. She accompanied many soloists, choirs and congregations over the years.
Survived by her children, Brenda Wilcox, Bonnie (Steven) Mlaker, Eileen (Thomas) Pryor, Shirley (Steven) Finlayson and Adam (Diann) Jeppson; 23 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild on the way; siblings, Maurice (Glenna), Nathan (Lorraine), Tom (Connie), Dan (Sherry), Ken (Sylvia) and David (JoAnn). Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Floyd; son, Jeff, brothers, Byron and Dick.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Lehi 8th Ward, 127 East 3200 North, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 17, 2019